Aon UK appoints chief broking officer
Helene Madell will look after commercial risk solutions, health solutions, and affinity.
Aon has appointed Helene Madell as chief broking officer for commercial risk solutions, health solutions and affinity in the UK.
Madell previously held the position for the Pacific region. She will join the UK business on 6 April 2020 and report to Julie Page, CEO of Aon UK.
Madell has over 25 years’ broking experience in the UK and Australia. Prior to joining Aon two years ago, she spent 13 years at Willis Towers Watson.
Page commented: “I’m delighted that Helene will be joining us in the UK.
“Her record of delivering success in Australia, combined with her experience of the London market, will be key as we continue to drive a broking proposition that provides clients with unique access to the market and solutions.”
Position
Madell will work in partnership with Laurence White, who will take on a new part-time role as chairman of UK broking for commercial risk.
White had filled Madell’s position as chief broking officer for the past eight years, and has been with Aon for more than 30 years.
Madell stated: “In this changing market environment, I believe there is great opportunity to work with our carrier partners to deliver innovative solutions for our clients.”
For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Insurer
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 10 January 2020
Laurence Eastham and Siân Barton consider the top stories from the first full week back in the office in 2020, focusing on Gefion and the recent spate of run-off announcements.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Markerstudy forced to go "on hiatus" for new quotes in commercial lines
- Gallagher names North MD
- Hyperion reveals £300m spending pot and multiple deal wish list
- Pukka temporarily suspends trading
- Motor premiums may ‘reach the highest on record’
- FSCS levy hike reignites call for separate broker pot
- Claims inflation continues to bite at Hastings