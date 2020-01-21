Aon UK appoints chief broking officer

Helene Madell will look after commercial risk solutions, health solutions, and affinity.

Aon has appointed Helene Madell as chief broking officer for commercial risk solutions, health solutions and affinity in the UK.

Madell previously held the position for the Pacific region. She will join the UK business on 6 April 2020 and report to Julie Page, CEO of Aon UK.

Madell has over 25 years’ broking experience in the UK and Australia. Prior to joining Aon two years ago, she spent 13 years at Willis Towers Watson.

Page commented: “I’m delighted that Helene will be joining us in the UK.

“Her record of delivering success in Australia, combined with her experience of the London market, will be key as we continue to drive a broking proposition that provides clients with unique access to the market and solutions.”

Position

Madell will work in partnership with Laurence White, who will take on a new part-time role as chairman of UK broking for commercial risk.

White had filled Madell’s position as chief broking officer for the past eight years, and has been with Aon for more than 30 years.

Madell stated: “In this changing market environment, I believe there is great opportunity to work with our carrier partners to deliver innovative solutions for our clients.”

