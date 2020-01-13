XL division absorbs Axa Corporate Solutions and Axa Art

Merger had originally been expected to be completed by the end of 2018.

Axa XL has completed the merger of Axa Corporate Solutions and Axa Art with XL Insurance Company SE (XLICSE).

The merger, which was approved by the Central Bank of Ireland and the Irish High Court, was effective from 31 December 2019.

XLICSE was moved from the UK to Ireland in October 2018 ahead of the original Brexit deadline.

Axa XL also announced that XLICSE, a wholly owned subsidiary of Axa Group, had become the insurer or reinsurer of each policy previously underwritten by Axa Corporate Solutions and Axa Art.

No other changes were made to the terms of existing policies.

Strategy

Greg Hendrick, CEO at Axa XL, commented: “We are extremely pleased to have completed this merger.

“Consolidating our legal entities across Axa XL allows us to streamline our processes to the benefit of our clients and brokers.

“I am proud of the Axa XL team for their dedication and the work undertaken in the last year, which has led to the successful establishment and unification of Axa XL.”

Merger

The merger was first announced in July 2018 and was expected to be completed by the end of the year.

It was the first common branding step for Axa XL following Axa’s $15bn (£11bn) purchase of the group in March 2018 – a deal that eventually completed six months later.

In February 2019, the provider confirmed that 711 employees across Europe were at risk of redundancy due to ongoing mergers, with 275 roles at risk in the UK.

Since the deal completed, Axa has reported growth across all segments of its UK and Ireland operations, with revenue reaching €4,163m (£3,587m) for the first nine months of 2019.

