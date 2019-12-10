Consumers expect action on dual pricing, reports CII

CII survey highlights there is more for the industry to do to tackle the loyalty penalty.

Consumers expect to see action on dual pricing if insurers want to keep their business, according to the latest Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) trust index.

The poll showed that the biggest opportunity for insurers to improve their performance for consumers is in relation to customer loyalty. This was ranked as more important than price.

The index surveyed 1,000 people about their experience of motor, buildings and travel insurance and 1,000 small and medium-sized businesses about motor, buildings and employers liability policies in October 2019.

Sian Fisher, chief executive officer of the CII, said: “Insurers are doing many things well, and command a strong level of overall customer satisfaction.

“However, despite the efforts of regulators, trade associations and many individual insurance companies, including the ABI and Biba’s ‘Guiding Principles & Action Points for General Insurance Pricing’ industry led initiative, more work needs to be done in the area of renewal pricing.”

FCA

In October, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) slammed the home and motor insurance markets for not working well for all consumers, as it published its general insurance pricing practices interim report.

At the time, Christopher Woolard, executive director of strategy and competition at the FCA, explained that the regulator is considering banning dual pricing practices in insurance.

The watchdog launched its market study into GI pricing in October 2018, after charity Citizens Advice issued a super-complaint about loyalty pricing to the Competition and Markets Authority, naming home insurance as one of five sectors of concern.

Following the publication of the interim report, market experts warned that some of the potential remedies put forward by the FCA would lead to unintended consequences and brokers warned that the debate should not focus solely on price.

