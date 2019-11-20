Aviva targets 20% premium growth in GI business

Provider reveals new organisational structure with five operating divisions.

Aviva is targeting a 20% growth in general insurance premium by 2022, according to chief executive officer, Maurice Tulloch.

The insurer today (20 November) revealed its new structure, stating it had simplified the business into five operating divisions: Investments, Savings & Retirement; UK Life; General Insurance; Europe Life and Asia Life.

In a conference call with journalists, Tulloch said: “We’ll maintain discipline [in our GI business] but also increase our ambition.

“We want to gather momentum in the UK and keep our current focus going both in personal lines and commercial lines.”

The provider also noted that it is looking to strengthen its performance in personal lines.

Tulloch further explained that the insurer will be investing £1.3bn over the next three years to transform Aviva into a “simpler, stronger and better business”.

Plan

In June this year, Aviva revealed a plan to reduce its expenses by £300 per annum by 2022. At the time the provider stated that this would lead to around 1,800 role reductions across the company over the next three years.

The provider also confirmed it would split its general insurance and life businesses, which lead to a number of management changes at the provider. This included the exit of UK GI managing director, Rob Townend.

Tulloch further stated that Aviva has now brought its digital innovation team into another office and they have moved out of the Shoreditch digital garage.

“I’m focused on commercial rigour and digital is part of our future,” he continued.

“We’ll continue to invest in innovation that meets consumer needs.”

Focus

According to Tulloch, Aviva will keep its premises in London’s Shoreditch, which previously housed its digital garage.

The business will now run its UK GI personal lines business from the Shoreditch base.

The CEO concluded: “Our strategic review has been rigorous and thorough. I am committed to running Aviva better.

“We will be more commercially focused, manage costs rigorously and be more disciplined in how we invest.”

Tulloch took over as Aviva CEO in March this year.

