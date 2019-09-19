15,000 insurance workers become Dementia Friends

Insurance Cares: The sector has embraced the Insurance Age/IUAD pledges to help vulnerable customers.

Insurance United Against Dementia (IUAD) and the Alzheimer’s Society have confirmed that the number of insurance staff becoming a Dementia Friend has increased to 15,000 following its joint campaign with Insurance Age.

People are also being asked to become Dementia Friends Champions in order to encourage more to register to become part of the scheme which trains people to recognise and help customers with the condition.

Champions are trained to deliver information sessions both at work and in the local community.

Commitment

The Insurance Cares project asked the sector to commit to three pledges to help vulnerable insurance customers.

They include training staff to become Dementia Friends, signing up to the Insurance Day of Giving and download and read the Chartered Insurance Institute’s Good Practice Guide.

The IUAD is asking people to take on a three minute challenge on the Day of Giving – something that will encourage their colleagues to sponsor them. It will also be sharing our own challenges in the run up to the day of giving to provide some inspiration.

Thirty-five firms have signed up, including ABI, Action 365, Advantage Insurance, Aon, Aston Lark, Aviva, Axa, Bollington, BNP Paribas Personal Finance, Bravo Group, Chubb, CII, Cobra Network, Covea, Crawford & Co, Deloitte, Eldon Insurance, Freedom Brokers, Miles Smith, Miller Insurance Services, PIB Group, QBE, QuestGates, ReAssure, RiverStone, Sedgwick, Ten Insurance, THB, Touchstone, Willis Towers Watson, and Zurich.

The third pledge has seen the Good Practice Guide receive more than 1,000 views since its publication in May.

Care

In addition, firms such as Sedgwick have also invested in a new customer care manager role designed to support vulnerable customers. The business has committed to having seven customer care managers by the end of the year with another three to be recruited in 2020.

A Sedgwick spokesperson commented: “We’re delighted to be able to make a difference for our customers who are affected by dementia. As loss adjusters and claims handlers, we’re here to support people in times of crisis, and our Customer Care Managers are dedicated to eliminating stress for vulnerable customers in such times.

“It takes compassionate, dedicated problem-solvers to fulfil this unique role, and we’re very proud of first few customer care managers, who are leading the way. Even just a few months into these roles being established, we’re already seeing where we can develop our practices to become a truly dementia-friendly business – something we’re working on in tandem with our charity partner – Alzheimer’s Society.”

If you are interested in becoming a Dementia Friend or signing up to the Insurance Day of Giving please get in touch with the IUAD team via its website to find out more.

