THB pledges support for Fleet UK

The move follows Zurich’s exit from the scheme.

THB has confirmed it will continue to support its unique Fleet UK brand following Zurich’s exit.

Insurance Age revealed last week that the insurer would not be renewing the partnership from the end of 2019.

According to THB, Fleet UK provides brokers with enhanced policy wording, superior broker remuneration and full fleet risk management support services from THB’s market in-house division, Cardinus Risk Management.

Support

Managing director of Fleet UK, Glen McCully, said: “While we are disappointed that Zurich is not renewing its successful 20+ year partnership with THB, we can confirm that THB will continue to support the Fleet UK brand and its dedicated team who provide real-time service to our retail brokers and the opportunity to discuss individual risks in detail which we know is genuinely valued by retail brokers.

“Brokers can be assured they will continue to receive personalised service and support from THB for their motor fleet risks.”

He continued: “Fleet UK is an in-house THB brand, and THB places in excess of £1bn into the London market, including some £160m GWP in motor fleet business. Plus THB is itself part of AmWINS, the largest wholesale broker in the United States, placing in excess of $16bn GWP.

“With our independent market power and our unparalleled market access, we are currently negotiating alternative options to provide our best possible Fleet UK offering. I’m looking forward to sharing more details shortly.”

A Zurich spokesperson confirmed last week: “We have recently communicated our intention not to renew the Fleet UK arrangement with effect from the end of the current contractual period of 31 December 2019.”

The spokesperson detailed that the decision was taken following an extensive strategic review.

She added: “We are currently in dialogue with all brokers and will continue to support them directly. “No other similar agreements will change, but if you have any queries, please contact your usual sales representative.”

