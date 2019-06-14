Motor market records best year since 1985 ahead of troubled future, says EY

FCA pricing investigation and Civil Liability Act are expected to depress profitability in future years.

The UK motor insurance market had its best year in 2018 since records began, according to Ernst & Young (EY).

The net combined ratio for 2018 was 94.8%, which marks a 2% improvement over 2017, and the best result since EY began tracking the market in 1985.

EY partly credited the strong performance in 2018 to premium strengthening in 2017.

Ogden

The firm also noted that insurers were releasing their reserves in expectation of an improved Ogden discount rate being announced in August, with many commentators expecting the rate to settle between 0% and 1%.

Tony Sault, UK general insurance market lead at EY, said: “Motor insurers have had another good year – in fact the best since our records began 33 years ago – benefitting by larger than anticipated reserve releases ahead of the Ogden announcement in August.”

The Ogden rate, which is used to calculate payments to the injured, was slashed from 2.5% to -0.75% in February 2017, greatly affecting insurer measures of profitability.

Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice, David Gauke, opened a call for evidence on the issue in December 2018.

Premiums

The average cost of personal motor insurance was £477 in 2018, falling slightly from £480 in 2017.

According to the ABI, this reduction has continued into 2019, with data indicating an average cost to consumers of £466 for the first quarter of the year.

EY expects strong competition to continue to depress premiums, as insurers battle to increase their market share.

Future

The trend of increasing profitability is not expected to continue. The net combined ratio has been forecast at 104.7% in 2019 and 107.6% in 2020.

Sault offered the following advice to insurers: “They need to differentiate their propositions and take advantage of the latest technologies to help drive down costs and improve their customer offerings.”

EY expects the market to be hit by high claims inflation, as well as adjustments in pricing to account for the Civil Liability Act being implemented in 2020. The legislation will change how claims for whiplash injuries are paid out.

Insurer profits are also expected to be challenged by the FCA’s market study of pricing policies.

The study was triggered by Citizens Advice’s super-complaint to the Competition and Markets Authority in September 2018.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.