Saga group CEO to retire

Provider has started the recruitment process to find a successor, as Lance Batchelor is set to leave the business in January 2020.

Saga has announced that Lance Batchelor, group chief executive officer, will retire from the business in January 2020, after six years with the company.

The provider stated that it has started the process to recruit his successor.

Saga chairman Patrick O’Sullivan commented: “Lance has led Saga with a resolute focus on reinvestment and rebuilding a truly customer centric organisation.

“On behalf of the board, we are grateful for his contribution and wish him every success for the future.”

Batchelor added: “It has been a huge privilege to lead Saga. I am very proud of the journey we have taken to modernise the business and refocus it on customers.

“We now have enhanced products and the infrastructure needed for a sustainable and healthy future.”

Products

Earlier this week, Saga announced that Marcus by Goldman Sachs is to become its new long-term savings partner, with new products being launched from Autumn 2019.

In April, Saga introduced three year fixed price home and motor insurance products to customers.

CEO for Saga’s broking division Gary Duggan told Insurance Age at the time that many of Saga’s insurance customers, mainly the over-50s, can find changing insurance every year stressful and, in trials, had welcomed a three year fixed price, with 60% of those offered it taking it up.

Last September, Citizens Advice lodged a super-complaint with the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), slamming the practice of overcharging loyal customers in home insurance, mortgages, mobile, broadband and savings.

Saga released its preliminary results for 2018 on 4 April which showed it crashing to a £134.6m loss with a “disappointing” performance from its broking division.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.