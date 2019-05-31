Allianz UK buys L&G's GI division for £242m

Provider to combine the business with LV following the completion of the deal.

Allianz UK has confirmed it is to buy the general insurance business of Legal & General Group for £242m.

The insurer explained that it intends to combine the L&G business with LV’s general insurance business once the deal has gone through. It is expected to complete in the second half of 2019.

L&G put its GI business up for sale with a £300m price tag in December last year and Allianz was previously reported to be one of the frontrunners to buy it.

L&G Insurance provides personal home insurance products in the UK and in 2018 the business generated £410m of gross written premiums.

In its latest set of financial results for 2018, L&G reported an operating profit of £nil in its general insurance division, compared to £37m in 2017.

The business stated that this was a result of adverse claims experience caused by bad weather.

Brand

Allianz stated that the L&G brand will continue to be used in the UK for up to three years as part of the agreement, adding that customers will continue to be supported as normal.

Jon Dye, chief executive officer of Allianz Insurance, commented: “We are pleased to announce the purchase of the Legal & General general insurance business which supports our commitment to establish Allianz as a leader in the personal lines market in the UK.

“The Allianz business is robustly capitalised, has a strong reputation for its focus on customer service and is committed to delivering the advantages of technology for the benefit of the customer.”

Nigel Wilson, CEO of Legal & General added: “Selling the general insurance business is the right decision for our customers and shareholders. And I would like to take this opportunity to thank our GI colleagues for their contribution to Legal & General.”

LV

Allianz has also announced that it is to buy the remaining 51% of LV ’ general insurance business (LV GIG) for a total price of up to £578m, with the transaction likely to complete at the end of the year. 20.9% of that deal was signed off last year with LV agreeing to sell its remaining 30.1% stake today (31 May) for £365m.

Steve Treloar, chief executive officer of LV GIG said: “Over the last few years, we’ve successfully grown our business to become a major household name and the addition of Legal & General’s general insurance business further strengthens our position.

“Once the business transfers to LV GIG we’ll have over 7m personal lines customers, a gross written premium of over £2bn and be a major player in the UK personal lines market.”

Allianz’s joint venture with LV was first unveiled in August 2017.

