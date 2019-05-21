Insurance Cares: SJL Insurance CEO Simon Lancaster recruits mental health nurse for staff

As of June 2019 the nurse will be in the firm’s HQ two days a month to talk to the staff.

Following Mental Health Awareness Week last week and the Heads Together campaign, SJL Insurance have announced that they have recruited a mental health nurse who will visit the firm’s headquarters twice a month.

The broker detailed that the nurse will start their visits to the office in Worcester next month. It continued that the booking process is completely confidential and endeavors to encourage staff to visit the nurse.

Alongside this move, SJL have said that the department leader, Jen Halli-Annison and her colleague, Kate Hanson will be taking a mental health first aid course which should help them to spot the signs of mental illness. The firm hopes that this training will give the participants the confidence to provide people with assistance when necessary.

Comment

Lancaster commented on the move: “It is fantastic to see the stigma around mental health being blown away, if you had a physical health problem you wouldn’t hesitate in talking about it and seeking treatment, mental health should be no different”.

“Since we made the announcement the staff have been overwhelmingly positive and upbeat about this initiative, and many have already booked appointments which is amazing.”

Last week the British Insurance Brokers’ Association addressed the issue on mental health at its annual conference. The session touched on what managers should do to help staff and followed the publication of a survey which found the majority of brokers reporting high stress levels.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.