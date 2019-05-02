QBE adds live chat feature to its FastFlow platform

Provider says feature allows brokers to get questioned answered more quickly.

QBE has introduced live chat to its e-trade platform, FastFlow, in a move to help brokers respond to clients faster.

The provider stated that live chat will initially be trialled on five products – Minibus, Mini Fleet, Business Combined and Cybercrime – with the intention of adding it to other products soon.

According to QBE, it has already launched live chat on various broker platforms last year and in the last 12 months the SME team has handled 7,900 chats.

Answers

The insurer detailed that brokers logging onto FastFlow can click the chat icon to have a real-time on-screen conversation with decision-makers in QBE’s Stafford office.

It noted that this allows them to get answers to questions quicker than having a phone conversation and allows them to speak to the customer while utilising the feature.

Corinne Pringle, QBE e-trade development manager, commented: “The ability to speak to an expert live while using the FastFlow platform is yet another way we are making it easier for brokers to trade online.

“We know the pressure that brokers are under to get back to customers in good time, so as well as offering freephone help, email and online referrals, Live Chat is another way to help brokers maximise the benefits of e-trading without losing access to empowered specialists.”

