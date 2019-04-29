Allianz in talks to buy L&G's GI business - report

Sky News says Allianz is frontrunner in race to buy the business after L&G put it up for sale late last year.

Allianz is in advanced talks to buy Legal & General’s general insurance business, according to Sky News.

The business, which provides personal lines, home and pet insurance, was put up for sale by L&G in December last year, with a reported price tag of £300m.

According to the report, Allianz has emerged as the frontrunner to buy the business after beating off competition from other insurers, including Direct Line Group.

A spokesperson for Allianz told Insurance Age that the business “does not comment on rumours and market speculation”. L&G also declined to comment.

Results

In its latest set of financial results for 2018, L&G reported an operating profit of £nil in its general insurance division, compared to £37m in 2017.

The business stated that this was a result of adverse claims experience caused by bad weather.

The potential acquisition follows on from Allianz’s joint venture with LV which was unveiled in August 2017.

The provider is expected to pick up £250m of commercial lines gross written premium from LV as a result, with personal lines business moving in the opposite direction.

