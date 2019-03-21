François-Xavier Boisseau takes NED role at Ecclesiastical

Boisseau retired from Ageas in December last year and joins Angus Winther as a new NED on Ecclesiastical's board.

Boisseau retired from Ageas in December last year, with brokers stating he would be “sorely missed”.

Before joining Ageas Boisseau was chief executive officer of Groupama Insurances. Groupama was bought by Ageas in 2013.

His CV also includes a 15 year stint at Axa in a variety of senior roles, as well as non-executive chairman positions at Lark, Bollington and Carole Nash.

In addition to Ecclesiastical, Boisseau is also a NED at Lloyd’s managing agency Argo, which he joined in January 2018.

Commitment

Boisseau commented: “Ecclesiastical has an excellent reputation for trust, service and claims handling and is focussed on doing the right thing for its customers, broker partners and the wider communities in which it operates.

“I am proud to be joining a company that delivers all of this against a commitment to contribute to the greater good of society.”

Ecclesiastical has also added Angus Winther as a NED. He co-founded investment banking advisory firm Lexicon Partners where he specialised in advising clients in the insurance and financial services sectors.

After the business was bought by Evercore in 2011 he remained as a senior adviser at Evercore until October 2016. He is currently a NED of Lloyd’s managing agent Hiscox Syndicates.

Experience

Mark Hews, Ecclesiastical group chief executive officer, commented: “I am very pleased to welcome François and Angus to the Ecclesiastical board.

“The experience and knowledge that Angus and François bring to the board will help us build on the commercial success we have enjoyed so that we can continue to do good work, both protecting more of our Country’s heritage and improve people’s lives.”

