Insurance Cares: Tool developed for self-assessment

The tool, developed by Altus, enables firms to benchmark the work they are doing for vulnerable customers.

Financial services consultancy Altus has been working with TISA to develop a self-assessment tool which allows organisations to benchmark their Vulnerable Customer (VC) approach against the wider industry.

The tool has been split into the four categories identified by the FCA; Policy, Systems, Products and Implementation and should reflect best practice across multiple domains including general insurance.

Objective

According to Altus, the tool will allow companies to track improvement in approach and evidence effort should they ever come under the regulatory microscope; receive regulatory updates; benchmark their approach against industry best practice and gain objective analysis of their approach to the treatment.

Sam Turner, consultant at Altus Consulting, commented: “Despite the intention of the UK’s financial services organisations to improve the way they treat vulnerable customers, a key challenge they face is where to start.

“Drafting a vulnerable customer policy or scheduling relevant training can be difficult. One of the first questions we’re asked by our clients on the matter is, ‘what’s everyone else doing?’. The self-assessment tool gives them the answer.”

Research

Altus detailed that the development team canvassed the industry during an initial research period to conceive a picture of what constitutes best practice across the sector. The tool contains questions based on this view across the four categories and provides a score based on the user’s responses.

This score provides a point-in-time assessment of how an organisation’s treatment of vulnerable customers stacks up against what good looks like across financial services in the UK.

Turner continued: “The scoring system allows areas of particular weakness can be identified, and as the assessment is repeated, improvement over time to be evidenced – something which will be invaluable as the regulator sharpens its focus in this area.

“The tool also provides a series of recommendations linked to the user’s answers which can be assigned as tasks to individuals across the business.”

