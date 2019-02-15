Allianz prepared for "turbulent" 2019

UK CEO Jon Dye pledges commitment to brokers as Brexit uncertainty impacts the market.

Allianz UK chief executive Jon Dye has predicted that 2019 will be a turbulent year as a result of Brexit and confirmed the insurer’s continued commitment to the broker distribution channel.

“We need to stay close to our brokers because we’re heading into some uncharted territory here as a country and we need to be aware of how it’s affecting them and what they need to see from us,” Dye noted.

He further stated that Allianz was in a good position to deal with Brexit, despite the uncertainty of the current situation.

“Our brokers and customers are looking for reassurance,” he continued.

“What we can say is that even if we don’t know what the outcome will be we can be really confident that, because of the geographic reach of Allianz and the determination to work together collectively, we can deal with whatever the outcome may be.”

He further flagged that economic consequences of Brexit could lead to an increase in fraudulent activity in the insurance market.

“When people find themselves in difficult financial circumstances that forces them to make poor decisions as to how they’re going to solve that,” Dye explained.

Adding: “Desperate people do desperate things.”

Personal lines

Addressing the provider’s full year results for 2018, which showed rising profits but a dip in GWP, Dye noted that the personal lines business was shrinking “driven completely by the transfer out of our car and home portfolio to LV”.

Allianz announced a joint venture with LV in August 2017 and as a result some of its personal lines business will move across to LV, with LV’s commercial business going in the opposite direction.

Dye noted that the personal lines transfer started in June last year and that most of it will be finished in June 2019, aside from a few schemes that will move across before the end of the year.

“It’s no surprise that that portfolio is shrinking, but it’s pleasing to see that the profitability of it is improving over the course of the year,” he continued.

Brokers

The CEO added that Allianz would still be a “substantial personal lines player” after the car and home business had transferred, with an estimated revenue of £743m for the division.

In commercial lines the results reflected a boost in gross written premium from incoming LV business. The insurer plans to have written £161m of LV commercial business by the end of 2019.

Dye noted that £136m of the personal lines revenue in 2018 came through brokers, in addition to a vast majority of the commercial lines business.

“They [brokers] are making a very substantial contribution and we’re always conscious of maintaining our relationships with them,” he concluded.

