Profits up at Allianz in 2018

Allianz Insurance has reported a small dip in gross written premium (GWP) but a rise in operating profit for the full year 2018.

The business posted a GWP of £2.04bn in 2018, compared to £2.11bn in the preceding year.

Meanwhile its operating profit increased to £172.9m (2017: £121.3m) and its combined operating ratio (COR) improved to 96.3% from 98.1% in 2017.

Looking at the commercial lines business, GWP rose slightly to £1.18bn in 2018 (2017: £1.09bn) and COR improved to 94.7% (2017: 95.1%).

Joint venture

According to the provider the GWP increase includes the LV business that has been transferred in, following the joint venture announced in August 2017.

The move is expected to see Allianz pick up £250m of commercial GWP from LV, with personal lines moving in the opposite direction.

GWP in personal lines decreased to £858.0m in 2018, compared to £1.01bn in the preceding year.

This is a result of the transfer of business to LV, and the insurer noted it had seen underlying growth in the portfolio that has not been transferred.

Personal lines COR also improved and came in at 97.9% in 2018 (2017: 100.1%).

Competition

Allianz UK chief executive officer Jon Dye, commented: “I am satisfied with the financial performance delivered in 2018 in what was a stretching and challenging year for the business.

“Profits are up 42.5% over 2017 and the combined operating ratio has improved by 1.8%. Competition and rising claims costs during 2018 were significant challenges which makes the delivery of these results all the more creditable. ”

He continued : “It is also pleasing to deliver against our profitable growth target and not be diverted from this focus during the portfolio transfer process with LV.

“I would like to thank all my colleagues for the part they played in meeting our objectives – they should all feel proud of their achievements in 2018.”

