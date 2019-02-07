Zurich UK returns to profit for 2018

COR also improved to 94.9% on a like for like basis from 102.3% as CEO Tulsi Naidu says there is room for more improvement.

Zurich UK has posted improved results for the full year 2018.

The insurer stated that business operating profit in the general insurance space 2018 reached £137m, up from £50m the previous year.

The COR, which deteriorated to 102.5% in 2017 also recovered to 94.9%.

However, taking into account the Ogden rate, the 2017 figures actually showed a loss of £151m and a soaring COR of 110.9%.

Transformation

Zurich’s UK CEO, Tulsi Naidu, commented: “Zurich has delivered a strong result in the UK and I’m very pleased with how the business has developed over the last 12 months. 2018 was a significant year in our transformation and it is gratifying to see the all-round improvement reflected in the results.”

“This is the first step in our journey as we build a simpler, more digital business across both Life and GI,” she said, “allowing us to offer excellent propositions and service to customers and intermediary partners.”

Analysing the actions within the general insurance division the insurer stated that “solid improvements” had been made in claims and underwriting processes.

It also noted that a new SME hub has opened in Leeds along with investment in on-the-ground expertise in the north of the UK.

Other developments throughout the year saw former Axa boss Amanda Blanc join the business as head of EMEA.

It also bought HNW provider Oak Underwriting from RSA and underwent an underwriting restructure.

Gross written premium

GWP also went up slightly from £2.37bn to £2.38bn. The provider said this was from a combination of new business wins and high retention levels which resulted in growth across commercial, SME and HNW.

However Naidu, is still looking for more from the business. She explained: “Whilst an operating profit of £137m and a 7 point improvement in the COR is a pleasing outcome in a very competitive market, I believe there is room for further improvement.

“Market conditions remain tough and the 2018 result includes the impact of some large loss events and so we continue to remain focused on technical profitability. That said, we have seen good growth in target areas, are investing in the talent and capabilities of our GI business and are feeling pretty confident about the future.”

