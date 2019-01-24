Covéa partners with iFarm Underwriting on mini-fleet product

New offering is available to brokers specialising in rural businesses and agriculture.

Covéa Insurance and iFarm Underwriting have entered a strategic partnership for motor fleets targeting rural businesses.

iFarm, which is part of specialist managing general agent (MGA) Imperium Insurance Management, stated that the arrangement will give its agricultural brokers a “competitive edge” in the smaller fleet space of between two and 15 vehicles.

Alun Roberts, managing director of iFarm, noted that it was the MGA’s mission to create a purpose built quote, buy and bind intuitive platform with a suite of agricultural products focused around country life.

Rural

He added: “The lifeblood of the product is to avoid urban areas by selecting country postcodes and targeting rural family run businesses, giving consideration to occupations such as builders, electricians and the like.”

Gavin Dollings, director of commercial underwriting at Covéa, stated: “iFarm has established a market reputation for exceptional service delivery and a customer-centric culture, which dovetails our own strategic goals.”

According to the MGA iFarm and sister brand iSure Underwriting have launched a number of products in recent months in the UK and Irish markets.

