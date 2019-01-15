Ex-Enterprise non-exec chairman Nick Cruz sues Gibraltar regulator for libel

Claim relates to comments made by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission following the collapse of Enterprise Insurance in 2016.

Nick Cruz, former non-executive chairman of collapsed provider Enterprise Insurance, has launched libel proceedings against the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission (GFSC).

The claim was filed at the Supreme Court of Gibraltar on 30 November 2018 and mainly relates to a press release published by the GFSC on 26 October 2016.

Gibraltar-based insurer Enterprise was ordered to stop writing new business on 25 July 2016 and called in administrators in September the same year.

The liquidator’s report to the Gibraltar courts showed that Enterprise was suffering a deficit of £96m.

Investigation

The GFSC stated in the press release that it had reason to believe it had been “significantly misled about Enterprise’s true financial position” and that the extent of the financial collapse of Enterprise is unprecedented.

In addition, it explained that its investigation into the insurer would focus on the “apparent failure of the board to adequately govern the company”, adding that the extent of the insolvency raised “major questions about the competency and integrity” of the Enterprise board.

However, the GFSC concluded the release by noting that it had “not made any findings or reached any conclusions at this stage”.

Defamation

In the particulars of claim, Cruz alleged that the statement clearly pointed to him as he has previously been involved in local politics and is therefore one of the most prominent members of the Enterprise board.

According to Cruz, the claims are false and defamatory. He suggested that by publishing them at the start of the investigation the Gibraltarian regulator had abandoned its own enforcement and publication process.

In his claim he stated that making these accusations when the investigation had just commenced demonstrated pre-judgement and that they were made with the intention of avoiding criticism, making scapegoats out of Cruz and the other directors of Enterprise.

Cruz further noted that the GFSC had “intimate knowledge” of Enterprise’s financial and solvency situation for many years and in “great detail” for many months prior to the liquidation.

He also claimed that the GFSC held monthly meetings with the Enterprise executive team for a year and that its involvement in the running of the insurer “extended to the point of micro-management”.

Cruz has also launched legal proceedings against Samantha Barrass, chief executive of the GFSC, and Peter Taylor, director of legal, enforcement and policy of the GFSC.

He is seeking damages and an injunction restraining the GFSC from further publishing the same or similar words.

Claims

In a statement to Insurance Age, Cruz said: “I welcome the opportunity this Claim will give me to vindicate my good name before the Supreme Court, and put to rest the falsity of the statements made by Barrass and Taylor of the GFSC. I have no further statements at this stage.”

An unnamed source close to the case told Insurance Age that the GFSC has until the end of this month to file a defence with the Supreme Court of Gibraltar.

The same source suggested that this is the first of a number of claims from ex Enterprise directors.

The Gibraltar Financial Services Commission declined to comment. Insurance Age understands that the GFSC can’t comment on ongoing investigations.

