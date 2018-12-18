Hiscox appoints Bob Thaker as UK CEO

Insurer moves the role to Birmingham for the first time.

Hiscox has appointed Bob Thaker at its new chief executive officer for the UK.



Thaker will take up the role in March 2019, subject to regulatory approval.



He joined the insurer in 2010 as head of strategy and has since held a number of senior roles, including group chief risk officer and two years as head of claims for UK and Europe.



He relocated to Asia in 2014 to become chief operating officer of DirectAsia after Hiscox bought the direct-to-consumer personal lines insurance business.

In January 2015 Thaker was promoted to CEO of the DirectAsia Group.

Hiscox sold the Hong Kong arm of DirectAsia in 2016 to focus on the Singapore and Thailand markets. The company offers motor and travel insurance online and by phone.



Returning

As UK chief executive officer Thaker will lead a team of 800 and will be working from Birmingham. It is the first time the insurer has based the role in the city.

“I’m delighted to be returning to Hiscox UK and honoured to lead a great team which has consistently served customers superbly and created a strong market position over many years,” said Thaker.



“I know from my time with the business a few years ago that we are fortunate to enjoy fabulous support from our broker partners for which we remain incredibly grateful. I look forward to working with the team and these terrific partners to build on these great foundations in the years ahead.”



Thaker is taking over from Steve Langan, who moved to the USA this year as Hiscox USA CEO and remains the Hiscox group’s chief marketing officer.



Lead

Thaker will report to Ben Walter, CEO of Hiscox Global Retail, who is responsible for Hiscox USA, Hiscox UK, Hiscox Europe and Hiscox Special Risks.



Walter said: “Bob is a natural champion of the customer who will lead the UK team in its next phase of growth.



“We will benefit from Bob’s experience navigating intensely competitive markets and developing creative partnership opportunities.”



