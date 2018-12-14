Mixed feelings from brokers on Aviva's subscription product

Experts worry it could lead to “surge pricing” but see positives too including transparency and flexibility.

Brokers have highlighted potential problems and pinpointed benefits with Aviva’s monthly subscription model which was launched earlier this month.

AvivaPlus is initially a direct product, which the provider stated offers flexible cover, monthly payments with no APR, no charges to cancel or change the policy and a renewal price guarantee. It is available for home and car, but Aviva noted that it was looking to extend it to more product lines and make it available to brokers in the future.

One broker who preferred not to be named was sceptical about the offering.

He recalled that in years past Budget, the predecessor to BGL, offered a monthly product but, according to the broker, it never took off.

“The USP was monthly policies but I don’t think it was a success from an underwriting perspective.”

Describing the model as “a little bit gimmicky”, he added: “A subscription insurance product sounds sexy in the age of the internet but it is still the same policy and cover.”

Dual pricing

The product was released by Aviva with the claim it can address consumer concerns such as dual pricing.

The FCA recently announced a market review of pricing in the home a motor market after the insurance industry found itself at the centre of a super-complaint from Citizens Advice about pricing practices.

At the time of the launch Adam Beckett, product and propositions director at Aviva, told Insurance Age that a key feature of the offering was the renewal price guarantee. “This means existing customers will always pay the same or a better price than an equivalent new business customer that comes to us,” Beckett continued.

The un-named expert disputed that it could fix the problem of dual pricing and questioned if customers wanted to engage with their insurance provider more than once a year.

“I am not sure it will solve dual pricing.

“Most people are happy with a yearly policy,” he suggested.

Practical issues with the type of cover were also something he was apprehensive about. He asked at what point during the subscription might premiums change and questioned how the model would cope with changes such as newly convicted drivers.

“When would they have to disclose and when would they have to start being charged more?”

Surge pricing?

The broker also wondered if the model could lead to something similar to ‘surge pricing’. Surge pricing is a practice where customers are charged more when demand increases – Uber customers will have seen it in action.

He speculated: “Surge pricing could be the new dual pricing.”

Lastly, he highlighted the practical difficulties of offering the model to brokers. The un-named broker agreed that the software houses could be a stumbling block describing them as “a challenge”.

Paul Reid, managing director at specialist caravan, park home and motor broker Lifesure, could see benefits and drawbacks to the model.

His primary worry was that customers would treat a monthly subscription much like a gym membership and almost forget it was there allowing it to roll on without consideration of cost and cover.

“The concern I have over the model is that it may make it more difficult for customers to think about their renewal and go through the process. An annual contract forces a customer to think about renewal and ask if it is the right cover and price.”

He added: “It might encourage customer apathy.”

“Customers might not shop around which the FCA and industry wants them to do.”

He also was unsure if paying monthly and annual policies would result in a similar comparable cost.

Flexibility

Reid could also see benefits to the Aviva plan and liked the flexibility and transparency offered to customers by the model.

“It is a model we will want in the future,” he predicted.

Tempcover CEO Alan Inskip was wholly positive about the offering.

“Anything that changes the market and allows something more tailored and bespoke cannot be anything but good,” he commented.

“If they do it justice remains to be seen because Aviva is a big beast but that does not stop is from being the right thing to do.”

He argued that many customers do not require an annual policy.

Inskip disagreed that the model would encourage apathy and said an added benefit, in addition to the flexibility and transparency the model allows, is the way it helps customer ensure they are always covered.

He detailed: “It highlights the importance of always having cover in place and not having to worry about renewal is a positive for customers.

“Making it simple for the customer to change things – I can’t see how that can be anything but good.”

