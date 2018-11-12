CBL Insurance placed into liquidation

Decision comes after two of the firm's major creditors did not support voluntary administration.

CBL Insurance, the parent company of Ireland-based CBL Insurance Europe and CBL Insurance in New Zealand, has been put into liquidation by the Auckland High Court.



According to the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) the High Court appointed Kate Johnstone and Andrew Grenfell, partners of McGrathNicol, as liquidators of CBL Insurance.



CBL appointed KordaMentha as voluntary administrators in March after RBNZ applied for the interim liquidation of CBL Insurance in February.



Administration

Administrators Brendon Gibson and Neale Jackson of KordaMentha had tried to secure a restructuring proposal that could be implemented through a voluntary administration of CBLI, to avoid the liquidation process.

Jackson said: “In our view, a restructuring proposal implemented through a voluntary administration offered the potential to deliver a better outcome for CBLI’s creditors and creditors of the wider CBL Group companies.

“Ultimately however two of CBLI’s major creditors did not support voluntary administration, which is their right.

“We will continue to focus on the issues across the remainder of the companies in administration, while watching with interest progress in CBLI’s liquidation.”



CBL Insurance Europe (CBLIE) and CBL Insurance (NZ) are both in administration separately.



The Central Bank of Ireland made a similar move against the firm’s European arm. It submitted an application to the High Court to have a provisional administrator appointed to CBLIE in February this year due to its “distressed financial position”.



Welcome

RBNZ said it welcomed the news that CBL Insurance had been placed into liquidation without the need for a contested hearing.



In a statement the deputy governor and head of financial stability Geoff Bascand said the Reserve Bank’s application for liquidation was “taken in the public interest and for the purposes of the [Insurance (Prudential Supervision)] Act, based on CBL Insurance’s failure to meet solvency conditions, breaches of direction and ongoing misreporting to the Reserve Bank”.



He added that the Reserve Bank followed a careful and rigorous process leading up to the interim liquidation, appointing independent experts as investigators.



“This took time because of the need for fairness to the company, as well as the complexity of CBL Insurance’s overseas business. This was compounded by CBL Insurance’s poor quality data,” he explained.



“Opposition from CBL Insurance’s directors and from the shareholder caused significant delay to the full liquidation hearing. Once major creditors of CBL Insurance failed to come forward with support for an alternative restructuring proposal, then the liquidation outcome became inevitable. We are pleased a contested trial was unnecessary.



“CBL Insurance’s demise is a complex multi-faceted event involving many parties both in New Zealand and offshore. There will be important lessons to be considered by all parties.”



Review

RBNZ said an independent review of CBL Insurance has been commissioned to identify lessons for itself and the insurance regulatory regime.



It detailed that the review is being conducted by John Trowbridge and Mary Scholtens QC and will cover the period from CBL Insurance’s licensing in 2013 through to the interim liquidation. Key findings from the independent review will be made public next year.



Meanwhile, Denmark-based Alpha Insurance, which went into liquidation in March, linked its collapse to its relationship with CBL Insurance in New Zealand which provided reinsurance to the Danish business.



Its collapse led to problems in the taxi market in the UK.



