The Blog Spot: Fighting crime

The ABI’s latest research on insurance fraud in the UK did not use the phrase “ghost broking” but it did reference a fraudster being jailed for selling fake motor insurance policies.

Sadly, having previously blogged about ghost broking, I have used up my allocation of ghost busting mentions and so am not allowed to shoehorn in a reference to Bill Murray or remark that I think he is great.

And anyway fraud clearly goes way beyond ghost broking.

So instead of repeating what I’ve written before I’m going to ask what are you doing when it comes to fighting fraud?

One a minute

According to the trade body insurers detected 562,000 insurance frauds in 2017, roughly speaking one a minute.

It listed that of these 449,000 were dishonest insurance applications and 113,000 were fraudulent claims.

The dishonest claims were valued at £1.3 billion, up 1% on 2016.

But the better news was that the number of dishonest claims was down by 8%.

It praised the insurance industry’s collaborative work in detecting and deterring fraud.

Victims

Clearly there is still much to do. Part of the problem is that insurance fraud is seen by some as a victimless crime and so arguably there will always be more to do.

I’m hoping therefore that the answer to my question is ‘quite a lot’.

Because the industry well knows it is not a victimless crime.

A point the ABI’s director of general insurance policy James Dalton made in the very first sentence of his comment on the research: “The vast majority of insurance customers are honest, and they rightly resent fraudsters pushing up their insurance costs.”

Prevention

Our pages are littered with articles about fraud prevention.

To highlight just two angles.

Firstly technology companies and the software based services on offer. Working with specialists in this digital age to act as a barrier to fraudsters is crucial.

Secondly relationships. Insurer partnerships are key. One of our commentators even flagged that brokers should be encouraging insurers to bring private prosecutions in some fraud cases.

Helping to get that one-a-minute figure (not to mention the attempts that are not spotted) down is the right thing to do.

Problem

If you aren’t building relationships and systems, if you aren’t supporting this with staff training and a culture of having fraud prevention front of mind, then you are part of the problem.

Fraudsters will always look for the weakest link in the chain. And if they haven’t found you yet they will.

As the IFB’s Ben Fletcher summed up: “Fraudsters are tenacious and regularly change their methods, moving between products, sectors and approaches. They will exploit any area they are able, and the industry faces a constant battle to stay one step ahead.”

Emmanuel Kenning is a reporter on Insurance Age

Further reading:

Insurance scams amounting to £1.3bn detected in 2017

In-depth - e-trading: Caught in the act

Fighting fraud with private prosecutions