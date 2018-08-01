Co-op Insurance for sale – reports

The insurer is said to be on the market for £300m.

Co-op Group has appointed Fenchurch Advisory Partners in a bid to sell its general insurance division, Co-op Insurance, for around £300m according to a report from Sky News.

That article stated that the Co-op has already approached prospective buyers, however, no concrete decision has been made about whether the group will definitely sell the insurance business.

Long term

The report indicated that if the business, which works with a select few brokers and has a deal with Miles Smith but is mostly direct, is sold any buyer would have to commit to a long term deal to sell insurance under the Co-op brand.

Insurance Age understands that the Group is keen to increase its insurance footprint in the UK and is exploring a possible sale as part of this ambition.

It is also believed that the Co-op wishes to target a greater proportion of its members with its insurance products. At the moment it has around 1.3m policies in force. The Group has 4.5m active members and is hoping to capture more of these with its insurance offering.

The most recent set of results for Co-op Insurance saw it post an operating loss for 2017 of £12m – an improvement in the £18m loss recorded in 2016.

The insurer, which is chaired by Peter Hubbard, formerly head of Axa, also reported a COR of 101.2% (2016: 100.4%).

The Co-op Group declined to comment.

