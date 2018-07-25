Insurance Rage: David Williams

Axa Insurance’s technical director sets out his views on the Civil Liability Bill and whiplash reforms.

Williams fundamentally believes that we have a “massive problem” with whiplash in this country.

He backs the government’s proposed changes but warns that a claims farming industry has already been created.

Do you support what Williams has to say?

His views come in response to Andrew Twambley, spokesperson for Access to Justice (A2J) who kicked off the new video series designed to allow experts to speak directly to camera and expound their strongly held beliefs.

And stay tuned for two bonus editions on Thursday and Friday when the two participants go head-to-head to challenge each other’s claims.