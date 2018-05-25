Podcast: The top five stories of the week

Insurance Age's content editor and senior reporter discuss the most read stories of this week.

Jonathan Swift and Ida Axling take a look at the most clicked on stories on the website for the week commencing 21 May 2018 and share their thoughts in the weekly podcast.

Use the link to hear their views.

You can also download the podcast to listen later or subscribe in iTunes.

Top five stories in the week commencing 21 May 2018:

1) Aviva pulls agency with GRP

2) Amazon "working with" UK brokers and insurers

3) Vantage buys Fresh Insurance

4) Ardonagh posts £14.1m loss for Q1 2018

5) InsurTech Futures: Hiscox first insurer to sign up to ex-Aviva boss Fraser Edmond’s data sharing platform