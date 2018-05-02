FCA outlines PI threat in FSCS review

Watchdog says plans supported on compensation limits and funding classes but respondents outlined concerns over proposed clampdown over how investment firms buy PI cover.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has updated the market on its review of the Financial Services Compensation (FSCS) scheme.

The regulator stated that its plans to change funding classes and the FSCS compensation limits - to £85,000 for certain investment, finance and debt issues - were “supported” in its consultation.

Its plan to move pure protection intermediation from the Life and Pensions Intermediation funding class to the General Insurance Distribution funding class was also “supported”.

Objections

This was despite objections from some insurance brokers due to concern about paying for PPI claims and the differences in the nature of the products.

The FCA has decided to proceed with this proposal.

In addition the proposal requiring providers to contribute 25% of the funding requirement for the insurance and investment intermediation funding classes is going to be introduced.

Professional indemnity

A further part of the consultation surrounded professional indemnity (PI) insurance for personal investment firms (PIFs).

The FCA published the findings on if PIFs should be prevented from buying PI policies which exclude claims when the policyholder or a related party is insolvent.

According to the regulator it was looking at if more firms (or their insurers) could pay more of the costs of their actions and reduce compensation paid by the FSCS.

The FCA noted that the majority saw the proposals as “sensible and fair”.

Concerns

Some respondents did raise concerns.

During the PI insurance review, the watchdog collected data from 15 large active PI insurers servicing around 67% of the PIF market.

Of the 15 providers asked, six said they either did not exclude the insolvency scenarios in current policies, did not think there was likely to be an increase in premiums or were unable to provide an estimate.

However, one provider suggested premiums would be hiked by 25%.

Seven providers suggested they would be likely to exit the market if the FCA introduced such a change.

The watchdog is now consulting on its follow-up proposals concerning PIFs and their PI policies with a deadline of 1 August for responses.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.