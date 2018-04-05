Amanda Blanc a "big loss to Axa and unbelievable gain for Zurich"

Blanc credited with turning Axa around.

The insurance industry has hailed Amanda Blanc’s appointment at Zurich as a “great fit”.

Blanc, who was group CEO UK & Ireland at Axa, will take up the post of CEO Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) at Zurich later this year.

Dave Smith, who spent 27 years at Zurich culminating as UK CEO before retiring from the business in 2015 becoming a non-exec director of several insurance related companies, said it was “fabulous news” for Zurich.

Force

Smith has known Blanc for 20 years and stated: “Her career speaks for itself. She will be a very strong and positive driving force for Zurich across Europe.”

He observed that Blanc would be a “great fit” for the provider, adding: “Anyone who knows Amanda knows she is hugely focused on delivering results.

“The Axa commercial lines results were never great before she got there and she turned it around.”

Smith also noted that Blanc was “respected and liked” by both brokers and insurers.

“Zurich is a very technical company and you need respect to do well there and she has already got that,” he continued.

Time

Meanwhile, one unnamed broker highlighted that Blanc’s move away from Axa was no surprise, adding: “She has been frustrated at Axa for some time now.

“It was time for her to move on and I know she has been looking for some time. There was the question of whether she would go back to broking or to an insurer.”

The same broker noted that Zurich was “not a bad insurer to go to”, but stated that it was interesting that she was moving into an EMEA role, considering her “great knowledge of the broker base” in the UK.

Obvious

However, Simon Taylor, CEO of Reich, stated that the EMEA job was an “obvious one” for Blanc.

“Having done the Axa job there weren’t many roles that she could look at. It had to be something European wide,” he mused.

Taylor added that Blanc had “completely turned around the whole business” during her time at Axa.

“She is a big, big loss to Axa and an unbelievable gain for Zurich,” he continued.

“She is a superb leader with an amazing ability to know exactly what is going on across all her businesses and is extremely personable.”

Regarding the future for Axa, which is to be led by chief financial officer Bertrand Poupart-Lafarge on an interim basis, Taylor commented: “Amanda Blanc leaves a huge pair of shoes to fill and Axa needs somebody that can follow her lead.

“Axa is a great organisation and I’m sure they will find somebody who can follow in her footsteps but it will be hard.”

