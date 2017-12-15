Review of the year: July 2017

Aviva, regulation, fraud and a big ICO fine hit the headlines this summer.

5) In July 2017 the FCA proposed to extend the senior managers regime to almost all regulated firms, including insurance brokers. The aim of the new regime is to reduce harm to consumers and strengthen market integrity by making individuals more accountable for their conduct and competence.

FCA proposes to extend the senior management regime to more firms

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) published proposals to extend the senior managers and certification regime (SM&CR) to almost all regulated firms.

This followed on from the news from October 2015, when HM Treasury announced its intention to extend the SM&CR to all sectors of the financial services industry.

The FCA noted that the new regime will essentially replace the approved persons regime.



4) GDPR is yet to come into force but the data regulator was cracking down on misuse of information this year. It will be interesting to see if this type of fine increases when the new regulations come into being next year.

Moneysupermarket.com fined £80,000 by Information Commissioners Office

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) fined Moneysupermarket.com £80,000 for sending emails to customers who had previously opted out of receiving direct marketing emails.

Monysupermarket.com confirmed to the regulator that it sent 7.1m emails and of those 6.7m had been received.

The company sent 7.1m emails over 10 days updating customers with its Terms and Conditions. But all the recipients had previously opted out of direct marketing.







3) IFED had a busy year and there were a number of notable employee fraud cases throughout 2017. Fraudsters will always slip through the net but will we see more of the same in 2018 or have systems been strengthened?

Ex-Aviva employee gets two-year suspended prison sentence for bribery offences

Tracey Miller of Cop Road, Oldham was handed a two-year suspended sentence after she pleaded guilty to stealing confidential customer information from Aviva’s third party care team database and then selling it.

The 42 year old was also ordered on Friday 30 June 2017 to pay £4,500 in compensation at Burnley Crown Court.

The court case followed an investigation by officers at the City of London Police’s Insurance Fraud Enforcement Department (IFED).

2) There were a number of job losses from insurers and brokers in 2017. Aviva wasn’t the first to announce redundancies and a number of restructures across the market took place.

Aviva puts 120 people at risk of redundancy

Aviva put 120 people at risk of redundancy as it proposed to move work carried out in its commercial property business in Southend to Perth where its property claims operations are based.

The insurer revealed that the Southend office will close by the end of May 2018.

The insurer said that the transfer of property claims will be phased across that period. In addition the firm proposed to reduce the number of people in its claims field team.



1) Unrated and offshore insurers were a hot topic of discussion throughout the year. When Elite closed the market learned it had been arguing with Gibraltar regulator in court over regulatory interventions.

Elite closes to new business and prepares for orderly run-off

In July legal expenses specialist Elite Insurance closed to new business with immediate effect.

The Gibraltar-based insurer stressed that all policies issued up to that date would remain in force and that policyholders would not be affected.

At the time it advised that all claims should continue to be submitted to the company’s claim handling agents as stated on policy documents.

