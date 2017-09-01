Sompo Canopius sold to private equity for $952m

Canopius will be led by current executive chairman Michael Watson and chief underwriting officer Mike Duffy.

Sompo Holdings has agreed to sell Sompo Canopius to a private equity consortium led by Centerbridge Partners for $952m (£737.6m).

The Japanese firm bought Canopius in 2014 for £594m.

The Lloyd’s market insurer was founded in 2003 and now boasts over $1.6bn of premium income.

Sompo International’s Lloyd’s business, previously called Endurance at Lloyd’s, will not be affected by the deal which is expected to complete in the first quarter of 2018.

Canopius will become a standalone business led by incumbent executive chairman Michael Watson and chief underwriting officer Mike Duffy.

Potential

Kengo Sakurada, president and group CEO of Sompo Holdings said: “Following the announcement of the acquisition of Endurance Speciality Holdings in October 2016, we carefully reviewed the potential for Sompo Canopius to be integrated into the new global, commercial business platform, Sompo International.

“However, it became increasingly clear that the culture and business mix of the two companies were very distinct and that the combination would not necessarily be advantageous to either party.

“We are delighted to have reached the agreement announced today with Centerbridge, one which recognises the value inherent in Canopius, and takes full advantage of the strengths of the existing management team. The future of the staff has been a key consideration in this process. We believe having a financial partner such as Centerbridge represents a great opportunity for Canopius to achieve its growth ambitions.”

Support

Michael Watson, executive chairman of Canopius, commented: “We greatly appreciate all the support that has been given to our company by Sompo during their period of ownership.

“We are also very grateful that we have been able to pursue this new path for our business. Despite the change in ownership, the deep mutual respect between our two businesses will continue through the collaborative working relationship we will maintain with Sompo as we go forwards.”

