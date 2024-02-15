Enness Global targets HNW insurance

Enness Global, the firm of international advisers and mortgage brokers for high-net-worth individuals, has launched a range of insurance services through Enness Insurance Brokers.

The offering is a trading style of Vizion Insurance Brokers, with the two business having worked together for years.

It marks a second push on insurance for Enness Global, which previously launched Enness Global Insurance in 2017, but that venture only lasted until the end of 2019.

The latest iteration has been designed for private individuals and commercial clients, with the range including high-value household insurance, commercial insurance, private medical insurance, universal life insurance