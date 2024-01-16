Insurance Age

Allianz drops LV brand in broker channel

lv-head-office-in-bournemouth
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Allianz will rebrand LV Broker in May, the insurer has confirmed.

According to the provider, it has already started communicating with brokers.

It stressed there was no change to products or personnel, however the Allianz brand will appear on customer-facing documentation, software houses and broker systems.

In addition, as part of Allianz’s ambition to extend its UK presence, the personal lines business will rebrand its existing digital motor insurance product from Flow to Allianz in March.

The product, rated five stars by Defaqto, will remain available to

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: