Allianz drops LV brand in broker channel

Allianz will rebrand LV Broker in May, the insurer has confirmed.

According to the provider, it has already started communicating with brokers.

It stressed there was no change to products or personnel, however the Allianz brand will appear on customer-facing documentation, software houses and broker systems.

In addition, as part of Allianz’s ambition to extend its UK presence, the personal lines business will rebrand its existing digital motor insurance product from Flow to Allianz in March.

The product, rated five stars by Defaqto, will remain available to