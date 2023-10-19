Opinion: How sustainable partnerships are the key to navigating a changing HNW market
Kevin Morton, head of Zurich Private Clients, tackles the challenges brokers face with reduced capacity and appetite in the high-net-worth market arguing insurers with stable and sustainable propositions will ultimately win out.
The high-net-worth market is continually evolving with new challenges facing insurers and brokers alike. Listening to our broker partners is vitally important to ensure that we continue to remain responsive to client needs.
When talking with brokers about the challenges they face, the same issues come up time and time again: reduced capacity, appetite for risk and inconsistency of delivery.
When talking with brokers about the challenges they face, the same issues come up time and time again
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
RSA’s service vow to brokers one year on: Has it delivered?
In 2022, RSA published its strategic roadmap to 2025. The insurer vowed to raise service standards for brokers. Has it delivered?
Abbey boosts profits by 15% in 2022
Abbey Insurance Brokers, which trades as AbbeyAutoline, grew post-tax profit by 15.2% to £2.6m in 2022, with turnover also rising.
FCA data reveals spike in insurance skilled persons reports
The Financial Conduct Authority has revealed commissioning seven skilled person reports across the general insurance and protection sector between July and September.
Aviva awards £300,000 of funding to 40 good causes
The Aviva Broker Community Fund awarded £300,000 of funding to 40 projects and charities across the UK at its annual awards event held at the Honourable Artillery Company in London on Tuesday.
Ex Chubb, Axa XL and Aviva HNW boss Simon Mobey on moving into broking
Simon Mobey spent 38 years working for insurers. Having jumped the fence to be executive director of Dover Street Insurance Brokers, and set up its office in Manchester, he tells Insurance Age about his excitement for the job and the plans to double the business – and then double it again.
Biba delivers fair value assessment framework
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has launched a fair value assessment framework, after the Financial Conduct Authority took aim at brokers in its review of flat insurance costs.
Blog: Why is claims in such a mess?
Claims service is not in a good place at the moment and it is brokers who are having to pick up the slack. That is the view of Movo Partnership head of claims Liz Tytler, who suggests the right people, process and technology would go a long way to improving things.
Premier Choice completes 10th deal under Brown & Brown ownership
Premier Choice Healthcare, the health insurance arm of Brown & Brown Europe, has bought 100% of the share capital of Brighton-based intermediary, Healthcover.