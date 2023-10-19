Insurance Age

Opinion: How sustainable partnerships are the key to navigating a changing HNW market

    • Kevin Morton, head of Zurich Private Clients

Kevin Morton, head of Zurich Private Clients, tackles the challenges brokers face with reduced capacity and appetite in the high-net-worth market arguing insurers with stable and sustainable propositions will ultimately win out.

The high-net-worth market is continually evolving with new challenges facing insurers and brokers alike. Listening to our broker partners is vitally important to ensure that we continue to remain responsive to client needs.

When talking with brokers about the challenges they face, the same issues come up time and time again: reduced capacity, appetite for risk and inconsistency of delivery.

