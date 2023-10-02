Rebranded GRP reveals loss and deal spend for takeover year

Global Risk Partners, now known as Brown & Brown Europe, spent £150m on 18 deals in the past nine months of 2022 as the sale of the consolidator completed, according to a filing at Companies House.

The document, for Brown & Brown UK – GRP Limited, showed the bill was settled with £109.4m in cash and the remainder in deferred consideration.

Thirteen of the deals in the timeframe were outright buys, such as Archenfield, Prescott Jones and Independent Healthcare. In addition there were five purchases of renewal rights to a book of