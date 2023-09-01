DR&P Group confirms MGA addition in annual results

Private equity-backed broker holding company DR&P Group added a managing general agent to its roster in 2022, buying 80% of MGIC Holdings, the business has confirmed in its annual results.

Merseyside-headquartered DR&P Group had made five acquisitions in 2021 after PE house Inflexion invested, saying it would support the business to grow organically and through buying.

In 2021 DR&P Group also secured funding from Ares Management.

The latest filing at Companies House showed that last year DR&P Group snapped up MGIC, along with 100% of subsidiary firm MG Insurance Consultants.

Separate documents on Companies House showed the deal went through on 31 May 2022.

