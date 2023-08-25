Qlaims updates commercial lines offering

Qlaims has enhanced its commercial lines claims assistance services, following feedback from brokers.

The managing general agent’s Qlaims Insurance for Businesses will now be easier to add to commercial property products and the scope has been widened to include subsidence claims.

Qlaims said the changes will make the cover easier to access and help brokers deliver on the Consumer Duty.

The enhancements also apply to the MGA’s home product, which was updated in July.

Accessibility

Liz Latter, CEO of Qlaims, said: “These changes are a key part of our strategy to make this cover more