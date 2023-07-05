ABI reveals soaring trade credit claims

The Association of British Insurers has revealed member trade credit insurers received 5,300 claims for businesses in the first quarter of 2023, up 81% on the same period last year.

The ABI urged firms to think about trade credit insurance as it also flagged government figures showing company insolvencies in England and Wales in 2022 came in at 22,109. This was the highest number since 2009 and 57% higher than 2021.

