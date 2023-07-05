ABI reveals soaring trade credit claims
The Association of British Insurers has revealed member trade credit insurers received 5,300 claims for businesses in the first quarter of 2023, up 81% on the same period last year.
The ABI urged firms to think about trade credit insurance as it also flagged government figures showing company insolvencies in England and Wales in 2022 came in at 22,109. This was the highest number since 2009 and 57% higher than 2021.Related Brokers hailed as a “critical” distribution channel for trade credit insurance by Allianz Trade CEO
CEO at Allianz Trade UK & Ireland, Sarah Murrow, has described brokers as a “critical” distributer when promoting trade credit insurance to
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
Withers replaces Fletcher as Ecclesiastical schemes boss
Chris Withers is to head up Ecclesiastical Insurance’s schemes business following the retirement of Tony Fletcher, the insurer has announced.
Howden buys Media Insurance Brokers International
Howden has bought UK and Irish film and television specialist Media Insurance Brokers International.
Former CII COO Bissell appointed Cila executive director
The Chartered Institute of Loss Adjusters has appointed John Bissell as executive director. He will take on the leadership role in September 2023.
Graeme Trudgill succeeds Steve White as Biba CEO
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has appointed Graeme Trudgill, its current executive director, as CEO taking over from Steve White.
Clear Group strikes first MGA deal
The Clear Group has acquired a 50% shareholding in Thomond Underwriting based in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland, the broker’s first MGA deal.
CDL eyeing international expansion in next 12 months
CDL has looked at Australia, Canada, Latin America and Europe as it plans to grow with partners across the world, CEO Nigel Phillips told Insurance Age.
Jensten snaps up broker to head Northern regional hub
Jensten Group has bought Lake District-based Simpson and Parsons to become its Northern regional centre of excellence.
Ardonagh acquires PB Curran and rolls it into Ethos
Ardonagh Advisory has acquired PB Curran, an independent broker specialising in commercial, landlords, farming and private clients insurance.