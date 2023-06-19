Biba rolls out partnership to help brokers on Net Zero journey

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has added Flotilla Group as an associate to help support members with their own sustainability ambitions.

Flotilla is a carbon accounting firm and Net Zero delivery partner.

For the launch deal, Flotilla has developed a bespoke package starting at £1,500 for initial sign up and Carbon Reporting fee, plus £375 per month for Net Zero planning and delivery and ongoing support.

Members who sign up before the end of September 2023 get a 20% discount while a 10% discount is available for joiners in November or December.

Priorities

Flotilla combines technology, science-based intellect and expertise to