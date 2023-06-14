CII opens 2023 New Generation Programme for applications

The Chartered Insurance Institute is looking for the leaders of tomorrow as it opens up its 2023 New Generation Programme with a deadline for applications of 7 August.

In keeping with last year’s flagship talent programme, it is seeking 40 people (see Applicants box) for the class of 2023 to 2024 across claims, underwriting, broking and the London Market.

The CII confirmed that each group will produce a project or initiative that could make a significant difference to the insurance profession and then present it