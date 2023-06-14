Insurance Age

FCA issues warning on UKGlobal Broking Group clone

Warning sign
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

The Financial Conduct Authority has warned that fraudsters have been trying to scam people using a clone of Howden-owned UKGlobal Broking Group.

The watchdog revealed, on 12 June, that the scammers had been using the name UK Global Insurance Brokers and contacting people pretending to be an authorised firm.

The regulator stressed that the fraudulent entity had no connection with UKGlobal Broking Group.

Notified

A spokesperson for UKGlobal told Insurance Age: “We notified the FCA as soon as we became aware of this clone on 6 June and, following FCA advice, we posted an alert on our website to notify our clients the same day.

“There

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

More on Insight

Meet the MGA: Burns & Wilcox UK

Stuart Kilpatrick, managing director, Burns & Wilcox UK explains how creating an empowering environment and building long-term relationships with partners have been key to its success

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: