FCA issues warning on UKGlobal Broking Group clone

The Financial Conduct Authority has warned that fraudsters have been trying to scam people using a clone of Howden-owned UKGlobal Broking Group.

The watchdog revealed, on 12 June, that the scammers had been using the name UK Global Insurance Brokers and contacting people pretending to be an authorised firm.

The regulator stressed that the fraudulent entity had no connection with UKGlobal Broking Group.

Notified

A spokesperson for UKGlobal told Insurance Age: “We notified the FCA as soon as we became aware of this clone on 6 June and, following FCA advice, we posted an alert on our website to notify our clients the same day.

“There