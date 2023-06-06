Insurance Age

DR&P Group strikes three broker deals

Deal
DR&P Group has bought a majority stake in Radius (I.B.) in Hull, Sector Associates in Thirsk and Berry Insurance Brokers in Preston.

The news was first revealed by M&A experts Imas.

According to filings at Companies House, Merseyside-headquartered DR&P Group took over “significant control” of Radius (I.B.) in March and holds more than 50% but less than 75% of the shares.

The following month, DR&P Group also snapped up 75% or more of the shares in Sector Associates, the government website details.

The deal for Berry Insurance Brokers’ registered company – F. Berry (Leyland) – was structured through DR&P-owned Mostload

