JMG strikes 20th deal

JMG Group has bought commercial and corporate broker Insure Business in its 20th acquisition since being formed just over two and half years ago.

Insure Business will join the JM Glendinning North East business, part of the JMG Group, in Newcastle.

It will be rebranded to JM Glendinning, but managing director Kate Allison and account handler Daniel Wilds are staying with the firm.

The team will work with Kate to take away the noise, leaving Kate and her team to focus on winning and retaining clients. Nick Houghton

Allison said: “The sale to JMG Group was an easy decision to make as its client-focused values align closely with our