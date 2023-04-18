Insurance Age

Policy Expert reveals recruitment drive

Personal lines insurtech Policy Expert has confirmed plans to add 26 people across its technology, customer services and operational divisions.

In an exclusive interview with Insurance Age last month, Policy Expert’s chief operating officer Adam Powell revealed that having had more than 600 staff in August 2022, it is approaching a headcount of 700.

Policy Expert’s latest expansion will take the business through the 700 barrier by the end of 2023

The latest expansion will take the business through the 700 barrier by the end of 2023, as it recruits eight people in technology, five in customer services and 13 for internal

