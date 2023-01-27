PFS CEO warns of damage from turbulence with CII
Interim CEO of the Personal Finance Society, Don MacIntyre, has hit out at the ongoing damage to the Chartered Insurance Institute and the PFS as the row over board appointments rumbles on.
MacIntyre stressed that members demand and expect better.
Today marks the end of the consultation period for PFS members to give their views on the CII’s decision just before Christmas to appoint three new institute directors to the PFS board.
The move brought the total number of board members up to five PFS member directors and five institute directors.
However, the CII also said in December that, after a 30 day consultation, it intended to appoint a further institute director to the board
