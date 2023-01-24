Biba reveals ‘Managing Risk – Delivering Stability’ theme for 2023 manifesto

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has set out its agenda for 2023 with the launch of its manifesto titled ‘Managing Risk – Delivering Stability’ containing 37 commitments and 32 calls to action.

The manifesto was launched in the Houses of Parliament in Westminster on 24 January.

Updated research from Aon, which highlights the top 10 risks reported by C-suite and executives from global companies to be the ones they were most focused on, sets the scene for the 2023 agenda.

Biba CEO Steve White explained: “This year’s manifesto links together issues relating to helping with the cost of living, helping the UK economy to grow and helping solve key risks that face consumers and businesses.