Chambers and Newman reveals profit in Ardonagh sale year

Chambers and Newman has recorded a post-tax profit of £385,000 for the period including the sale to Ardonagh.

The results filed at Companies House last month were for a nine-month period up to 31 December 2021.

Turnover for the foreshortened timeframe spanning across the sale was £2.1m.

Ardonagh’s Ethos Broking bought the property owners specialist in April 2021.

Net assets at the business grew from £1.85m at the end of March 2021 to £2.24m by the end of December the same year.

Complex

Drawing further year-on-year comparisons have been complicated by the latest document providing figures for the