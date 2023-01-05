Chambers and Newman reveals profit in Ardonagh sale year
Chambers and Newman has recorded a post-tax profit of £385,000 for the period including the sale to Ardonagh.
The results filed at Companies House last month were for a nine-month period up to 31 December 2021.
Turnover for the foreshortened timeframe spanning across the sale was £2.1m.
Ardonagh’s Ethos Broking bought the property owners specialist in April 2021.
Net assets at the business grew from £1.85m at the end of March 2021 to £2.24m by the end of December the same year.Complex
Drawing further year-on-year comparisons have been complicated by the latest document providing figures for the
