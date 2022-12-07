ICO fines five firms £435,000 for unlawful “white goods insurance” marketing calls

The Information Commissioner’s Office has fined five firms a total of £435,000 for making nearly half a million nuisance calls trying to sell white goods insurance.

The ICO highlighted that some of the unlawful calls appeared to be directed at elderly vulnerable people who had taken action to block them by registering with the Telephone Preference Service.

It is against the law to make a live marketing call to anyone who is registered with the TPS, unless they have told the specific organisation that they do not object to receiving calls from them.

In March the ICO cracked down on five rogue companies for trying to sell ‘appliance insurance’ fining them