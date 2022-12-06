Zurich names David Nichols UK head of retail after David Martin exit

Zurich has appointed David Nichols as UK head of retail moving across from being chief claims officer.

He replaces David Martin who as previously revealed by Insurance Age left the provider in October. Martin will start work at Aviva early next year taking over from Gareth Hemming.

Nichols, pictured, will take up the job on 1 January bringing more than 18 years’ experience at Zurich to the post.

He joined the provider in 2004 as head of small business for commercial insurance. Nichols has since held a variety of senior roles at the company, including director of technical operations for general