FCA outlines rogue financial promotions clamp down

The Financial Conduct Authority has proposed new measures to stamp out illegal, unfair or misleading financial marketing.

The regulator outlined new checks for firms that want to approve financial promotions.

The new measures will force businesses to show they have the right expertise for the promotions they want to approve.

Under current legislation, any authorised firm is allowed to approve financial promotions on behalf of other firms who are not authorised.

The watchdog listed that changes being introduced by Parliament will require authorised firms to undergo new screening checks before they are allowed to