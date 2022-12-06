FCA outlines rogue financial promotions clamp down
The Financial Conduct Authority has proposed new measures to stamp out illegal, unfair or misleading financial marketing.
The regulator outlined new checks for firms that want to approve financial promotions.
The new measures will force businesses to show they have the right expertise for the promotions they want to approve.
Under current legislation, any authorised firm is allowed to approve financial promotions on behalf of other firms who are not authorised.
The watchdog listed that changes being introduced by Parliament will require authorised firms to undergo new screening checks before they are allowed to
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with us*. Sign in below to continue.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
Most read
- Zurich names David Nichols UK head of retail after David Martin exit
- Under 20% of firms meet FCA expectations on attestation records
- RSA set to launch low-carbon underwriting policy
- Gallagher calculates 40% of commercial properties underinsured
- Turnover tops £20m at Alan Boswell after reshuffle
- FCA says insurers undervaluing cars and other items at claims stage
- Biba’s website down ahead of scheduled Tuesday relaunch