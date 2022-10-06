HDI streamlines specialty lines single risk underwriting

HDI Global Specialty UK has introduced a new structure in underwriting with six divisions or ‘pillars’ within its single risk business.

A restructure in May brought HDI Global and HDI Global Specialty’s UK and Ireland branches under a common leadership structure for the first time.

As part of the development Rafael Rebitzky was appointed as managing director of HDI Global Specialty UK, after being underwriting director for specialty lines.

In the latest move, Adam Curran takes up the position as director of specialty lines and in turn reports to Rebitzky who is also chief underwriting officer of HDI Global Specialty UK.

Curra